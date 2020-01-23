INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.40

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.40 and last traded at $51.40, with a volume of 4636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTL shares. BidaskClub upgraded INTL Fcstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $995.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 0.26%.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $59,654.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,614.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $85,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,930.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of INTL Fcstone by 1.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in INTL Fcstone by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL)

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

