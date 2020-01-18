INTOSOL (LON:INTO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.00

INTOSOL Holdings PLC (LON:INTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 9000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 30.70.

About INTOSOL (LON:INTO)

INTOSOL Holdings PLC engages in travel business worldwide. It also leases and manages hotels and villas. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

