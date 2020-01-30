Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 647,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Intrepid Potash news, Director Terry Considine bought 12,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $27,937.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,521 shares in the company, valued at $187,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 41,685 shares of company stock valued at $98,069. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 49,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 27,166 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IPI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.29. 418,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,532. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $298.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPI shares. ValuEngine raised Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

