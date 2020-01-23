Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) Trading Down 1%

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) shares were down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.77, approximately 53,342 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,356,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $948.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 393.13%. The firm had revenue of $23.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.16 million. Research analysts predict that Intrexon Corp will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intrexon news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $27,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,473.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 7,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $41,713.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,146 shares in the company, valued at $589,681.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,066 shares of company stock worth $213,533. 44.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrexon in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrexon in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Intrexon in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrexon in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

