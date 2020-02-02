Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.68

Intrusion Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTZ)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and traded as low as $5.52. Intrusion shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 11,295 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a market capitalization of $81.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 615.76% and a net margin of 35.73%.

Intrusion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?