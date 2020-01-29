Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Price Target Cut to GBX 14 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its target price lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 14 ($0.18) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 26.32% from the company’s previous close.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Intu Properties to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 29 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 41.64 ($0.55).

LON:INTU opened at GBX 19 ($0.25) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17. Intu Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 20.46 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Intu Properties

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

