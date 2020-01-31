Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Price Target Lowered to GBX 21 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 21 ($0.28) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INTU. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 36 ($0.47) and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 27 ($0.36) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Intu Properties currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 40.79 ($0.54).

INTU traded down GBX 1.27 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 17.71 ($0.23). The stock had a trading volume of 5,102,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,000. The company has a market capitalization of $239.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.16. Intu Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 20.46 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.87.

Intu Properties Company Profile

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

