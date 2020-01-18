Intu Properties (LON:INTU) PT Lowered to GBX 20 at Jefferies Financial Group

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 20 ($0.26) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 27 ($0.36) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 29 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 42.79 ($0.56).

Shares of INTU stock traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 22.86 ($0.30). The stock had a trading volume of 4,263,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 45.24. The company has a market cap of $309.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. Intu Properties has a one year low of GBX 24.28 ($0.32) and a one year high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61).

Intu Properties Company Profile

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

