Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Intu Properties (LON:INTU) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 27 ($0.36) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 36 ($0.47) and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 14 ($0.18) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 40.79 ($0.54).

Shares of INTU stock opened at GBX 18.88 ($0.25) on Tuesday. Intu Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 20.46 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $257.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17.

Intu Properties Company Profile

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

