Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 33 to GBX 21. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the stock. Intu Properties traded as low as GBX 17.17 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.71 ($0.23), with a volume of 5102910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.98 ($0.25).

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intu Properties from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 36 ($0.47) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank cut Intu Properties to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Intu Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 40.79 ($0.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.26. The firm has a market cap of $231.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16.

About Intu Properties (LON:INTU)

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

