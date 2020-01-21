Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Intu Properties (LON:INTU) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 27 ($0.36) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Intu Properties to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 42.79 ($0.56).

Shares of INTU opened at GBX 22.25 ($0.29) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76. The stock has a market cap of $306.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 44.44. Intu Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 24.28 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61).

Intu Properties Company Profile

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

