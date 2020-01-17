Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 49.44 ($0.65).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 29 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 27 ($0.36) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Intu Properties stock traded down GBX 0.94 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 23 ($0.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,659,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,000. The company has a market capitalization of $309.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. Intu Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 24.28 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Intu Properties Company Profile

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

