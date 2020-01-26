Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will post $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. Intuit posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $7.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. ValuEngine lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.17.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 391,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,520,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,497,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $288.08. 1,089,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,942. Intuit has a 52 week low of $207.69 and a 52 week high of $295.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

