Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $283.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $283.33.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total value of $23,956,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,456,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $5.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $282.85. 2,153,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,377. The firm has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit has a twelve month low of $207.69 and a twelve month high of $295.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.72.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

