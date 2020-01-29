Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INTU. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.53.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $288.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit has a 52-week low of $207.69 and a 52-week high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

