Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Alan J. Levy Sells 1,950 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $559.78 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.15 and a twelve month high of $616.56. The company has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.71.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

