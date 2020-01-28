Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to Hold

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $595.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $610.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $692.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $690.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $619.62.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $570.43. 11,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,128. The business’s 50 day moving average is $592.47 and its 200-day moving average is $548.94. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $455.15 and a 12-month high of $616.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,798 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,670. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 485.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

