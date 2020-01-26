Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $660.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $615.00 to $660.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ISRG. BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.31.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $589.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $592.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $548.20. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $455.15 and a 52 week high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,113,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,638.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $12,121,895. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

