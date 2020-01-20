Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $601.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.31.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $600.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $590.60 and a 200 day moving average of $545.78. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $455.15 and a 12 month high of $616.56. The firm has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total transaction of $113,670.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 368,952 shares in the company, valued at $204,580,194.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares in the company, valued at $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,319 shares of company stock worth $14,351,365. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,979,000 after buying an additional 76,599 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 214,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,805,000 after buying an additional 13,794 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 733.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

