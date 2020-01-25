Intuitive Surgical’s (ISRG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $665.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $575.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $692.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $690.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $618.57.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $25.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $589.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,140. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $455.15 and a 12 month high of $616.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $592.69 and its 200 day moving average is $548.20.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,113,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,638.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total transaction of $113,670.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 368,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,580,194.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $12,121,895 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 62.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

