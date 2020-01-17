Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 584,300 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 547,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 233,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INUV. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inuvo by 214.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inuvo by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 46,199 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Inuvo by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 171,999 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN:INUV opened at $0.31 on Friday. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel