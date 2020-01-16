Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IVC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Invacare in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Invacare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE:IVC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.99. 351,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,656. Invacare has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $295.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.05.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invacare will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Invacare by 4,759.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,536,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,723 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Invacare by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,239,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 572,800 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Invacare by 1,367.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 293,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 273,398 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Invacare in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,233,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invacare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 138,505 shares during the period.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

