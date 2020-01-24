Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.78

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.78 and last traded at $72.50, with a volume of 58500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.50.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,431,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,346,000 after buying an additional 22,793 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $757,000. Professional Planning bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?