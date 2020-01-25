Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $25.15, approximately 3,096 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?