Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSML) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSML)’s share price were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $25.14, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

