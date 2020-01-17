Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) Shares Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.09 and last traded at $26.09, 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period.

