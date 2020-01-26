Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Trading Up 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)’s stock price were up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.27 and last traded at $25.27, approximately 395 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

