Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Stock Price Up 0% Following Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)’s share price rose 0% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.26, approximately 1,990 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14.

