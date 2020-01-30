Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.39, approximately 24 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

