Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR) Trading Up 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR) were up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $25.17, approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

