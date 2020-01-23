Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $25.35, 257 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

