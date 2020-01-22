Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 161700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1482 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. This is an increase from Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 319,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 72,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

