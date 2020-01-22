Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0888 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $26.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85.

