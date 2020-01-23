Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYD) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0888 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF stock opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.85. Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $26.05.

