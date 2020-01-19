Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.54

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.54 and traded as high as $68.83. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $68.79, with a volume of 1,677 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.0021 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 652.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

