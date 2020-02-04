Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0572 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

FXC traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,320. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 1-year low of $72.83 and a 1-year high of $76.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.80.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

