Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.96

Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.96 and traded as high as $14.12. Invesco DB Energy Fund shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 4,688 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2623 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco DB Energy Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco DB Energy Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco DB Energy Fund by 38.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 22,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Energy Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $2,834,000.

About Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE)

PowerShares DB Energy Fund (the Fund) is based on the Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index – Optimum Yield Energy Excess Return (the Index). The Index is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on some of the most heavily traded energy commodities in the world-light sweet crude oil (WTI), heating oil, brent crude oil, reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending (RBOB) gasoline and natural gas.

