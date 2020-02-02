Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAS) Trading Down 1.9%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAS)’s stock price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.55 and last traded at $55.55, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 25,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.60.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows

