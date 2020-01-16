Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)’s share price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.76 and last traded at $33.76, 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1229 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBJ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 65,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 202.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,884,000.

About Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

