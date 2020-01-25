Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $105.50

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.50 and last traded at $104.05, with a volume of 23800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average of $97.91.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Jackson Financial Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares during the period.

About Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

