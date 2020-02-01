Invesco Enhanced Income (LON:IPE) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd (LON:IPE)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 77.09 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 77.30 ($1.02), 123,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 224,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.20 ($1.02).

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The firm has a market cap of $132.68 million and a PE ratio of 12.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 75.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Invesco Enhanced Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.83%.

Invesco Enhanced Income Company Profile (LON:IPE)

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is also co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

