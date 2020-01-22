Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0802 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Financial Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

