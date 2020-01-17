Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $137.48 and last traded at $137.39, 219 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 41,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.88.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.59.

