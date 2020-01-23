Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0622 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $19.34.

