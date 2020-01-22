Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

NYSEARCA:PGHY opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

