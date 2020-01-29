Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (LON:IVI) Insider Buys £23,840 in Stock

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (LON:IVI) insider Tim Woodhead bought 8,000 shares of Invesco Income Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £23,840 ($31,360.17).

Shares of LON IVI opened at GBX 301 ($3.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 286.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 274.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Invesco Income Growth Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 302 ($3.97).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a GBX 2.55 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Invesco Income Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Invesco Income Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

Invesco Income Growth Trust Company Profile

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

