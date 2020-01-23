Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (LON:IVI) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.55 Per Share

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (LON:IVI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Invesco Income Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON IVI opened at GBX 295.20 ($3.88) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 283.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 273.74. The company has a market cap of $172.84 million and a P/E ratio of 17.16. Invesco Income Growth Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 302 ($3.97).

About Invesco Income Growth Trust

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

