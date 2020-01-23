Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Trading Down 0.7%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) shares dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.47 and last traded at $17.47, approximately 9,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 146,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

