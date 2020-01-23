Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0481 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

IIGD opened at $26.39 on Thursday. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24.

