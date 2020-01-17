Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.30 and last traded at $31.30, 210 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 58,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45.

See Also: Buy Rating